Pakistani celebs to be honoured with Highest Civilian Awards 2023

Maheen Khawaja 04:53 PM | 15 Aug, 2023
Source: Instagram

In a truly remarkable display of recognition and appreciation, the President of Pakistan, in a formal announcement on Monday, unveiled a distinguished roster of 694 individuals hailing from both Pakistan and foreign nations. The grand ceremony for the presentation of these well-deserved accolades is scheduled to take place on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan Day, which falls on March 23, 2024.

A Tribute to Excellence in the Realm of Entertainment The civil awards, an annual tradition, are a celebration of excellence that extends across diverse fields and walks of life. Each year, these awards pay homage to individuals who have captivated audiences with their exceptional talents and charisma. Importantly, they have also made profound and meaningful impacts on society through their work, making them the rightful recipients of these prestigious honours.

Recognizing the Outstanding Achievements Within the realm of entertainment, a constellation of luminaries is poised to receive well-deserved accolades. At the forefront, the maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will be granted the illustrious "Hilal-e-Imtiaz" for his profound influence on Sufi and classical music. Distinguished filmmakers Sarmad Khoosat and Bilal Lashari, instrumental in elevating Pakistani cinema to global acclaim, will be bestowed with the prestigious "Sitara-e-Imtiaz."

Among the constellation of entertainment stars set to be honoured, Adnan Siddiqui, renowned for his compelling performances that have left an indelible mark on the industry, will be proudly designated the "Pride of Performance." The versatile acting prowess of Sajal Aly will be celebrated with the "Tamgha-e-Imtiaz," an accolade that underscores her remarkable contribution to the art of storytelling.

The list of honorees extends further, encompassing luminaries like Sheema Karmani, Shazia Manzoor, Ajab Gul, Fizza Ali Meerza, and Khalid Bin Shaheen, all being recognized for their invaluable contributions, with titles such as "Pride of Performance" and "Tamgha-e-Imtiaz." Among them are:

Sajal Aly - Actor

Juggun Kazim - Actor and Host

Abdul Batin Farooqi - Actor

Imran Aziz Mian - Qawwal

Shahzad Rafique - Director

Fizza Ali Meerza - Producer and Writer

Farooq Hassan - Host

Hilal-e-Imtiaz Recipients:

Additionally, luminaries who have been granted the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz include:

Bilal Lashari - Director

Javed Bashir - Singer

Faakhir Mehmood - Singer

President’s Pride Of Performance Awardees:

The list of recipients for the esteemed President’s Pride of Performance award is equally illustrious:

1-Shazia Manzoor - Celebrated Singer


2-Mai Dhai - Exceptional Singer

3-Inayat Hussain Bhatti - Accomplished Actor and Director

4-Ajab Gul - Distinguished Actor

5-Adnan Siddiqui - Noted Actor

6-Naghma - Renowned Actor

7-Sheema Kirmani - Renowned Dancer

Sitara-e-Imtiaz Honoree:

Among the distinguished individuals to be awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz is:

1-Sarmad Khoosat - Esteemed Actor and Director

