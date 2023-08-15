Pakistani celebs to be honoured with Highest Civilian Awards 2023

In a truly remarkable display of recognition and appreciation, the President of Pakistan, in a formal announcement on Monday, unveiled a distinguished roster of 694 individuals hailing from both Pakistan and foreign nations. The grand ceremony for the presentation of these well-deserved accolades is scheduled to take place on the auspicious occasion of Pakistan Day, which falls on March 23, 2024.
A Tribute to Excellence in the Realm of Entertainment The civil awards, an annual tradition, are a celebration of excellence that extends across diverse fields and walks of life. Each year, these awards pay homage to individuals who have captivated audiences with their exceptional talents and charisma. Importantly, they have also made profound and meaningful impacts on society through their work, making them the rightful recipients of these prestigious honours.
Recognizing the Outstanding Achievements Within the realm of entertainment, a constellation of luminaries is poised to receive well-deserved accolades. At the forefront, the maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will be granted the illustrious "Hilal-e-Imtiaz" for his profound influence on Sufi and classical music. Distinguished filmmakers Sarmad Khoosat and Bilal Lashari, instrumental in elevating Pakistani cinema to global acclaim, will be bestowed with the prestigious "Sitara-e-Imtiaz."
Among the constellation of entertainment stars set to be honoured, Adnan Siddiqui, renowned for his compelling performances that have left an indelible mark on the industry, will be proudly designated the "Pride of Performance." The versatile acting prowess of Sajal Aly will be celebrated with the "Tamgha-e-Imtiaz," an accolade that underscores her remarkable contribution to the art of storytelling.
The list of honorees extends further, encompassing luminaries like Sheema Karmani, Shazia Manzoor, Ajab Gul, Fizza Ali Meerza, and Khalid Bin Shaheen, all being recognized for their invaluable contributions, with titles such as "Pride of Performance" and "Tamgha-e-Imtiaz." Among them are:
Sajal Aly - Actor
Juggun Kazim - Actor and Host
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-08-15/pakistani-celebs-to-be-honored-with-highest-civilian-awards-of-2023-1692098208-1726.jpg
Abdul Batin Farooqi - Actor
Imran Aziz Mian - Qawwal
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-08-15/1692096216-5683.jpg
API Response:
Shahzad Rafique - Director
Fizza Ali Meerza - Producer and Writer
Farooq Hassan - Host
Hilal-e-Imtiaz Recipients:
Additionally, luminaries who have been granted the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz include:
Bilal Lashari - Director
Javed Bashir - Singer
Faakhir Mehmood - Singer
President’s Pride Of Performance Awardees:
The list of recipients for the esteemed President’s Pride of Performance award is equally illustrious:
1-Shazia Manzoor - Celebrated Singer
2-Mai Dhai - Exceptional Singer
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-08-15/1692096824-8340.jpg
3-Inayat Hussain Bhatti - Accomplished Actor and Director
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-08-15/1692096365-6270.jpg
API Response:
4-Ajab Gul - Distinguished Actor
5-Adnan Siddiqui - Noted Actor
6-Naghma - Renowned Actor
7-Sheema Kirmani - Renowned Dancer
Sitara-e-Imtiaz Honoree:
Among the distinguished individuals to be awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz is:
1-Sarmad Khoosat - Esteemed Actor and Director
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/digital_images/large/2023-08-15/1692096407-2358.jpg
API Response:
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee suffered a Rs3.62 devaluation against the dollar in interbank trading on Tuesday as uncertainty looms larger.
During intra-bank trading on the first working day of the week, the rupee was quoted at 291.75, moving up by over Rs3 in the inter-bank market.
Last week, the rupee moved down by 0.52pc and settled at 288.49 against the greenback as uncertainty looms over the political crisis in the country.
In open market, dollar again crossed 300-mark as benefits of IMF Stand By Agreement fades away.
The local currency continued down trajectory in recent weeks while inflows seemed to have dried up with forex reserves held by the country’s central bank plunging $110 million on a weekly basis, dropping to $8.04 billion.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/15-Aug-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-august-15-2023
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 222,750 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs190,980.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,395 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,407.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 222,750
|PKR 2,450
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.