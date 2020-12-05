Airplane disappears in snow cloud seconds after landing (Video)
Share
NEW YORK - A video that went viral on social media shows a FedEx jet disappearing on the runway seconds after its landing at Rochester Airport, Western New York.
"A plane landed and it disappeared into a cloud of snow," Twitter user Joseph Frascati tweeted with the video footage.
We had over 3.2 inches of snow in Rochester, NY and when we get the fresh snow this is what happened today around 8:00AM at the ROC Int' Airport. FedEx plane landed and it disappeared into a cloud of snow...... pic.twitter.com/YwxetEkl8e— Joseph Frascati (@joey_frascati) December 2, 2020
The 20 seconds video shows the ground covered with heavy snow, and the plane approaching the runway, touching down, then becoming wrapped in kicked-up snow. Due to friction of the wheels, the snow disguised as floating clouds of powder; making plane disappear from the sight. The passengers were also stunned by the scene for a few moments.
This week, Western New York saw its first sustained snowfall of the season.
- NAB presents ‘Corona-positive’ patient in court01:55 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- Tecno and M&P celebrate 1 billion sales record01:40 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- Airplane disappears in snow cloud seconds after landing (Video)12:52 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- Pakistan Naval Chief visits Turkish Naval Shipyards12:52 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- Three gunned down over old enmity in KP12:20 PM | 5 Dec, 2020
- Court trashes Mubashir Lucman’s petition against TikTok stars ...12:11 PM | 4 Dec, 2020
- Who's this girl Shahveer Jafry 'getting engaged to'?11:55 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
- Aseefa Bhutto's 'great debut' reminds Pakistan of Benazir08:46 PM | 3 Dec, 2020
- Three games run better on Xbox Series X compared to PS509:56 AM | 26 Nov, 2020
- Celebs turning 60 in 202007:48 PM | 24 Nov, 2020
- 10 Richest Actresses of All Time09:20 PM | 23 Nov, 2020
- Karachi among 10 cheapest cities to live in 202006:12 PM | 19 Nov, 2020