Airplane disappears in snow cloud seconds after landing (Video)

NEW YORK - A video that went viral on social media shows a FedEx jet disappearing on the runway seconds after its landing at Rochester Airport, Western New York.

"A plane landed and it disappeared into a cloud of snow," Twitter user Joseph Frascati tweeted with the video footage.

@wxnewsdesk We had over 3.2 inches of snow in Rochester, NY and when we get the fresh snow this is what happened today around 8:00AM at the ROC Int' Airport. FedEx plane landed and it disappeared into a cloud of snow...... pic.twitter.com/YwxetEkl8e — Joseph Frascati (@joey_frascati) December 2, 2020

The 20 seconds video shows the ground covered with heavy snow, and the plane approaching the runway, touching down, then becoming wrapped in kicked-up snow. Due to friction of the wheels, the snow disguised as floating clouds of powder; making plane disappear from the sight. The passengers were also stunned by the scene for a few moments.

This week, Western New York saw its first sustained snowfall of the season.