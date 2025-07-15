Fm Ishaq Dar Stresses Resolution Of Longstanding Disputes For Lasting Peace In South Asia

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has emphasized that resolving longstanding disputes is essential for achieving sustainable peace in South Asia.

Speaking at the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting in Tianjin, China, Dar said it was an honour to represent Pakistan at the forum. He noted that the significance of the SCO has increased in the face of global challenges, and the organization serves as a vital platform for promoting regional peace.

Dar reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to the peaceful resolution of protracted conflicts and condemned Israel’s aggression against Iran, expressing deep concern over Israeli atrocities in Gaza. He called on the international community to play its role and reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for a two-state solution to the Palestinian issue.

He further stated that Pakistan opposes unilateral attempts to alter the status of disputed territories and has acted responsibly during periods of heightened tensions with India. He stressed that peace in South Asia depends on the resolution of longstanding issues.

Dar reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to upholding the ceasefire agreement with India and emphasized that peace in Afghanistan is in the broader interest of the SCO region. He condemned all forms of terrorism, calling it a shared threat to humanity.

He concluded by highlighting the grave threat terrorism poses to global peace and mentioned Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to eliminate poverty through a special working group under its leadership.