Inside Shaheen Shah Afridi's intimate wedding preparations

Congratulations are in order for Pakistani cricketer Shaheen Shah Afridi as he kickstarts his wedding preparations in Karachi.
The 22-year-old player is tying the knot with former Pakistani cricket captain Shahid Afridi's daughter, Ansha Afridi. The couple's nikkah ceremony will be taking place on February 3, 2023, (Friday) in the port city. The ace bowler has reportedly reached Karachi with family to make all sorts of arrangements.
The fast pacer got engaged to Ansha two years ago. Sources close to the families have told media outlets that the Mehendi ceremony will be held in the metropolitan city. Reportedly, the wedding celebrations will be held in accordance with the Afridi tribal traditions.
According to media outlets, the young couple's Rukhsati ceremony will take place later. Also, a wedding invitation card of Ansha and Shaheen has been circulating on the internet, though no confirmation has come from either family.
Shaheen Afridi and Ansha Afridi wedding card. pic.twitter.com/cvrdOmcKEV— Kifayat Ali (@KiffayatAli) February 1, 2023
During an interview on “Aik Din Geo Kai Sath” on Geo News, the left-handed batsman revealed that it was his wish to marry Afridi’s daughter. Afridi said, “It was my wish, and Alhumdulillah it is fulfilled no.”
from being Baba's cute lil babygirl???????? to now grown up beautiful young girl Ansha who is getting married tmrw???????????? whole Pakistan saw her grow up this feels personal & emosh????????????
Congrtulations to handsome super dad Shahid Afridi & fam❤️#ShahidAfridi #AnshaAfridi #ShaheenAfridi pic.twitter.com/6QvjBIyqZG— \o/????❤️???? (@LoyalAfridian10) February 2, 2023
Pakistan's pace sensation is set to begin a new chapter of his life ahead of the Pakistan Super League Season 8 (PSL 8). Hailing among the best pacers in the world currently, Afridi propelled into stardom with a match in ICC T20 World Cup 2021 against India.
Afridi isn't the only one starting a new chapter in his life, other Pakistani cricketers have also tied the knot. In December last year, Haris Rauf tied the knot with his class fellow Muzna Masood Malik, while on January 20, 2023, opening batter Shan Masood got married to Nische Khan.
Following Afridi's Nikkah, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan’s Baraat and Walima functions will reportedly be held on Feb 9 and 10 in Islamabad.
