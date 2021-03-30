Hania Aamir is an absolute sweetheart who is adored by the masses for her bubbly antics but this time around the 24-year-old star is winning her hearts with her recent post.

Turning to her Instagram handle, the Ishqiya star dropped some adorable pictures as she got ready to pray for Shab-e-Barat.

As her caption read, after some chaos on the night Hania and her friends Hadiqa Chema ran to pray in their rooms.

"As promised. Shab e Barat Mubarak.

And as discussed drop a ???????? emoji in the comment section for the shaitans to stop bothering us before a good deed.P.s. last picture is my favourite where after the tamasha we’re running off to our rooms to pray. "

Lately, Amir has been in the headlines as she was spotted with the pawri girl. Clearly, Hania has formed an adoration for Dananeer and is often spotted showering love on her.

Aamir and Mobeen have been in Karachi for quite a while now and have been spending most of their time together at showbiz bigwigs Shazia Wajahat and Wajaht Rauf’s place.