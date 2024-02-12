'Dua-e-Khair' adds to pre-wedding festivities as Jannat Mirza’s sister prepares for big day

Pakistan's reigning social media queen Jannat Mirza is buzzing with excitement as her younger sister Sehar Mirza embarks on a new chapter in her life - marriage! This marks the first wedding in the Mirza household, and the sisters, including Alishba Anjum, are sharing their joy and the pre-wedding festivities with their massive online fan base.

Sehar's journey towards her happily ever after kicked off with a vibrant and lively dholki ceremony, filled with music, dance, and laughter. Now, the excitement continues with a special Dua e Khair event held for the bride-to-be. Both Alishba and Jannat have been actively involved in the preparations, documenting the celebrations on their social media platforms, offering fans a glimpse into the close-knit bond and joyous atmosphere within the family.

For the Dua e Khair, Sehar chose a graceful and elegant black outfit, radiating an aura of beauty and serenity. The pictures capture the warmth and love surrounding her as she prepares for her big day. While more details remain under wraps, one thing is certain - the Mirza family is leaving no stone unturned to create a magical wedding experience for their beloved Sehar.

Taking to Instagram, she shared a carousel of images with the caption "BISMIALLAH please remember us in your prayers may ALLAH bless you too guys with shower of blessings"

The comment section was full of heart emojis and praise from fans.

The Mirza sisters, with Jannat leading the charge and Alishba and Sehar by her side, have captivated audiences with their social media presence. With their combined influence and vibrant personalities, their sister's wedding is sure to be a social media spectacle, generating much anticipation and excitement among their millions of followers.