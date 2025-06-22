Has Allama Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi been arrested ahead of Muharram?

ISLAMABAD – Several reports of arrest of Shia cleric Allama Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi surfaced over weekend, as reports spread rapidly across social media, raising alarm within religious community.

Amid buzz on social media, sources close to cleric swiftly denied claims, confirming that Allama Naqvi is safe and has returned to residence.

Police or no other authority or law enforcement agency confirmed arrest of Naqvi, further casting doubt on authenticity of the reports. The speculation further raised eyebrows, particularly as it comes just days before the expected start of the Islamic month of Muharram.

Religious leaders and community members urged caution, requesting that the media and public refrain from spreading unverified information that could lead to unnecessary unrest.