Gold Rates in Pakistan Today 22 June 2025 Sunday – Latest Gold Price Updates

Gold prices in Pakistan remained all time high, with price of one tola hitting Rs 358,465. Similarly, ten grams of gold saw an increase of Rs 1,256, reaching Rs 307,325. Meanwhile, silver prices experienced a slight dip, with the price per tola falling by Rs 11 to Rs 3,785.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate Karachi 358,465 Rs3,878 Lahore 358,465 Rs3,878 Islamabad 358,465 Rs3,878 Peshawar 358,465 Rs3,878 Quetta 358,465 Rs3,878 Sialkot 358,465 Rs3,878 Hyderabad 358,465 Rs3,878 Faisalabad 358,465 Rs3,878

This upward trend in local gold prices mirrors developments in the global market, where gold prices climbed by $13 to $3,369 per ounce. Experts attribute the recovery to renewed investor confidence amid changing economic conditions worldwide.

After five consecutive days of decline, marking the first weekly drop in almost a month despite rising geopolitical tensions, gold appears to be stabilizing. Analysts suggest this rebound could signal a pause or reversal in the recent downward trend of precious metals.