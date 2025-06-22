Gold Rates in Pakistan Today 22 June 2025 Sunday – Latest Gold Price Updates

By News Desk
11:16 am | Jun 22, 2025
gold prices in pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan remained all time high, with price of one tola hitting Rs 358,465. Similarly, ten grams of gold saw an increase of Rs 1,256, reaching Rs 307,325. Meanwhile, silver prices experienced a slight dip, with the price per tola falling by Rs 11 to Rs 3,785.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Price Silver Rate
Karachi 358,465 Rs3,878
Lahore 358,465 Rs3,878
Islamabad 358,465 Rs3,878
Peshawar 358,465 Rs3,878
Quetta 358,465 Rs3,878
Sialkot 358,465 Rs3,878
Hyderabad 358,465 Rs3,878
Faisalabad 358,465 Rs3,878

This upward trend in local gold prices mirrors developments in the global market, where gold prices climbed by $13 to $3,369 per ounce. Experts attribute the recovery to renewed investor confidence amid changing economic conditions worldwide.

After five consecutive days of decline, marking the first weekly drop in almost a month despite rising geopolitical tensions, gold appears to be stabilizing. Analysts suggest this rebound could signal a pause or reversal in the recent downward trend of precious metals.

Gold prices rebound after five-day slump in Pakistan; Check revised rates

News Desk

