Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 21 January 2022
08:32 AM | 21 Jan, 2022
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 125,900 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 107,935 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs. 98,940 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.115,400.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 125,900 PKR 1,590
Karachi PKR 125,900 PKR 1,590
Islamabad PKR 125,900 PKR 1,590
Peshawar PKR 125,900 PKR 1,590
Quetta PKR 125,900 PKR 1,590
Sialkot PKR 125,900 PKR 1,590
Attock PKR 125,900 PKR 1,590
Gujranwala PKR 125,900 PKR 1,590
Jehlum PKR 125,900 PKR 1,590
Multan PKR 125,900 PKR 1,590
Bahawalpur PKR 125,900 PKR 1,590
Gujrat PKR 125,900 PKR 1,590
Nawabshah PKR 125,900 PKR 1,590
Chakwal PKR 125,900 PKR 1,590
Hyderabad PKR 125,900 PKR 1,590
Nowshehra PKR 125,900 PKR 1,590
Sargodha PKR 125,900 PKR 1,590
Faisalabad PKR 125,900 PKR 1,590
Mirpur PKR 125,900 PKR 1,590

