Gold rates in Pakistan – Check out today’s gold price here - 1 January 2024

Gold rate in Pakistan today on first day of the year stands at Rs219,200 per tola for 24-carat of the precious metal.

As price of single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs219,200, the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,930.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price for today is Rs200,932, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs191,800 and 18k gold rate stands Rs164,400 for each tola.

In international market, the bullion moved up and reached $2,066 on Monday.

