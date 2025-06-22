Iranian lawmaker Raisi downplays damage from US airstrikes on Nuclear Facilities

TEHRAN – Iranian lawmaker confirmed that American notorious airstrikes on three of country’s major nuclear sites did not caused any radioactive contamination or pose a threat to nearby populations, as the country’s atomic agency vowed to continue its nuclear development undeterred.

US strikes targeted key nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, prompting concerns of potential nuclear disaster. However, Iranian authorities say the risk was averted.

Manan Raisi, a parliamentarian representing holy city of Qom, located near Fordow site, said while facility sustained some damage, it was largely confined to above-ground structures. He reassured that no serious harm was done to the core infrastructure.

Iran’s Atomic Energy Organization termed strikes “savage assault,” but said the country would not halt its nuclear ambitions. “These unlawful actions will not stop the progress of our national nuclear program,” the agency said in a statement carried by state-run IRNA.

According to Hassan Abedini, deputy head of Iran’s state broadcaster, the targeted facilities had already been evacuated. He noted that enriched uranium reserves had been transferred away from the sites before the attacks, eliminating the risk of radiation exposure.

Iran’s nuclear safety authority backed this, confirming that there were no signs of radioactive leaks and no danger to residents living near the sites.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump’s claim that facilities were completely obliterated, Iranian officials have not verified the scale of destruction. Instead, they maintain that the country’s nuclear program remains intact and that efforts to safeguard critical materials were successful.