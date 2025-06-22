Pakistan joins global condemnation against US strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan denounced United States’ recent military strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran, warning that such actions could dangerously escalate tensions across the Middle East.

In a statement, Foreign Office said wave of attacks led by Israel and comes amid growing fears of regional conflict spiraling out of control. Islamabad expressed grave concern over strikes, calling them clear violation of international law and reiterating Iran’s legitimate right to self-defense under the UN Charter.

“The sharp escalation of tensions and use of force in the region is deeply alarming,” the statement read. “We call on all parties to exercise maximum restraint and urgently seek peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.”

The government also emphasised importance of protecting civilian lives and infrastructure, calling for strict adherence to international humanitarian law.

The airstrikes targeted Iran’s nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. US President Donald Trump confirmed the strikes, calling them “very successful” and warning Tehran against retaliating: “Remember, there are many targets left.”

Iran’s Foreign Minister responded sharply, calling the strikes “outrageous” and threatening “everlasting consequences.” In what appeared to be an immediate response, Iranian missile attacks reportedly struck several areas in central and northern Israel, wounding at least 20 people.

Saudi Arabia also expressed concern over the unfolding crisis. In a statement, the Kingdom’s Foreign Ministry said it was “deeply worried” by the situation, particularly the US targeting of Iranian nuclear sites, and urged all sides to avoid further escalation.

Meanwhile, International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has announced an emergency meeting of its Board of Governors to be held on Monday to address the situation. IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said the agency is closely monitoring developments and assessing the safety and status of Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to regional peace and stability and urged the international community to work collectively to defuse tensions.