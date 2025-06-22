Sahar Hashmi turns heads with new backless Saree style; See pics here

KARACHI – Pakistani social media star and TV actress Sahar Hashmi has once again captivated audiences with her impeccable fashion sense, this time showcasing a stunning light pink saree that blends traditional charm with contemporary grace.

The diva known for her versatility both on-screen and online, initially rose to fame through her engaging presence on social media, where she promoted various fashion brands and featured in popular music videos. Her transition from a successful influencer and fashion blogger to a recognized actress has been marked by steady growth in her acting career.

Lately, Sahar Hashmi shared new photoshoot on Instagram that has drawn widespread admiration. The shoot, conducted on the third day of Eid-ul-Adha, featured her wearing a delicate pink and white cotton saree with printed patterns. It show s her donning white blouse and traditional accessories, including green glass bangles and jasmine flower garlands (gajras) adorning her wrists.

Her look was completed with a golden necklace showcasing three large heart-shaped pendants and an intricately braided hairstyle wrapped with jasmine flowers, adding a classic eastern touch to her overall appearance.

Fans and fashion enthusiasts alike have praised Sehr Hashmi’s elegant look, with many hailing her as a rising fashion icon in Pakistan’s entertainment industry.

Sahar started her television journey with a supporting role in the 2017 drama Aangan. In 2023, she played the lead character “Aisha” opposite Faisal Qureshi in the drama serial Zulm.