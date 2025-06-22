Baloch Elder Mir Atta-ur-Rehman Menga killed, son injured in Khuzdar Attack

QUETTA – Tribal elder Mir Atta-ur-Rehman Mengal was killed on Sunday when unidentified gunmen ambushed his convoy near Aranji, a remote area in Balochistan’s Khuzdar district. Four others, including his son, were injured in the assault.

Initial reports suggest the attack occurred while Mengal was traveling to Aranji alongside close associates. Armed attackers opened fire on the vehicle convoy, leading to immediate chaos and casualties.

Local residents and security personnel swiftly responded, transporting the injured to a nearby hospital. The nature and severity of the injuries have not yet been officially confirmed.

In the aftermath of the ambush, law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area and launched a full-scale search operation to apprehend those involved.

Mir Atta-ur-Rehman Mengal belonged to one of Balochistan’s most influential tribal families. He was the brother of Mir Naseer Mengal and Mir Shafiq-ur-Rehman Mengal, both prominent figures in the political and tribal landscape of the province.

The assassination has sent shockwaves across the region, sparking fear and concern among locals. In response, security has been tightened throughout Khuzdar, and high-alert measures have been implemented.

So far, no militant group has claimed responsibility for the attack. Authorities have confirmed that a comprehensive investigation is underway and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.