PM Shehbaz calls Iranian president, condemns US strikes

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a telephone conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian this afternoon and conveyed Pakistan’s condemnation of the US attacks on Iran.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering solidarity with the brotherly people and Government of Iran, while expressing heartfelt condolences on the loss of precious lives and prayed for the swift recovery of the injured.

He expressed concerns that the US strikes targeted facilities that were under the safeguards of the International Atomic Energy Agency. These attacks constituted a serious violation of international law and the IAEA Statute.

While noting Iran’s right to self-defence, as enshrined under Article 51 of the UN Charter, the Prime Minister stressed upon the need to immediately return to dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable path forward. He also called for urgent collective efforts to de-escalate the situation.

Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to play a constructive role in this context.

President Masoud Pezeshkian conveyed his deep appreciation for Pakistan’s support to Iran. He thanked the Prime Minister, the Government and people of Pakistan, including the military leadership, for standing in solidarity with the people and Government of Iran.

The two leaders emphasized on the need and urgency of forging unity among the Ummah at this critical juncture.

They also agreed to remain in close contact.