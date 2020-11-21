Not so Pop! What went wrong with Velo Sound Station Season 1?

Social media floods with reactions over 'music without soul,' and celebrity endorsement of nicotine product

11:45 PM | 21 Nov, 2020
Velo Sound Station – a digital music platform launched by Velo Pakistan – is celebrating a "new world of pop" but it didn't go well with the music lovers. To the surprise of many, it simply killed the vibe!

Featuring the industry's most incredible singers, this new music platform failed to impress the pop lovers despite much fanfare.

The first episode was released on November 20 and featured performances by Atif Aslam, Umair Jaswal and Natasha Noorani.

Composed by Ahsan Pervaiz, Atif sang 'Kadi Te Hans' while Uzair presented his own take on legendary singer Alamgir's 'Maine Tumhari Gagar Se'. Noorani sang an original track, titled 'Baby Baby.' 

Not to mention 17k subscribers on YouTube the Bilal Maqsood production has so far gained, some people are not even in a mood to watch the upcoming episodes. A number of social media users have also criticised the big names in Pakistani music industry for promoting or endorsing VELO, a nicotine product manufactured by British American Tobacco.   

Let's see what response the next episode receive. Velo Sound Station has already announced to release a single episode each week that will include performances by Sajjad Ali, Aima Baig, Uzair Jaswal, Meesha Shafi, Abdullah Qureshi, Sarah Haider, Shamoon Ismail, Nighat Chaudhry and various other bands.

