Not so Pop! What went wrong with Velo Sound Station Season 1?

Velo Sound Station – a digital music platform launched by Velo Pakistan – is celebrating a "new world of pop" but it didn't go well with the music lovers. To the surprise of many, it simply killed the vibe!

Featuring the industry's most incredible singers, this new music platform failed to impress the pop lovers despite much fanfare.

The first episode was released on November 20 and featured performances by Atif Aslam, Umair Jaswal and Natasha Noorani.

Composed by Ahsan Pervaiz, Atif sang 'Kadi Te Hans' while Uzair presented his own take on legendary singer Alamgir's 'Maine Tumhari Gagar Se'. Noorani sang an original track, titled 'Baby Baby.'

Not to mention 17k subscribers on YouTube the Bilal Maqsood production has so far gained, some people are not even in a mood to watch the upcoming episodes. A number of social media users have also criticised the big names in Pakistani music industry for promoting or endorsing VELO, a nicotine product manufactured by British American Tobacco.

VELO Sound station (so far) is Strings taking revenge on Coke Studio by throwing absolute trash over the latter.

Ordinary stuff! — Hammad A. Mateen (@hammadmateen) November 21, 2020

I really like Umair Jaswaal’s voice and am all for music fusions but there’s something (everything?) really off about Gaagar. Is it the nauseating disco lights? The needless dance moves? Poor lip sync? Music? What? #VeloSoundStation — Sabahat Naseem (@SabahatNaseem) November 20, 2020

Cheap... One word for #VeloSoundStation — Dr Ayesha (@Dr_AyeshaNavid) November 20, 2020

#VELOSoundStation is exactly what one could have anticipated:

money spent. classic ruined.

atrocious. — breen (@breenrana) November 20, 2020

Through This #VeloSoundStation They Are Promoting Nicotine in our Young Generation,

I Don't Know What Kind of Standard of Our Music Stars Have?

Is They Don't Know About This?#WTH — Ijlal | اجلال (@IjlalQureshi_) November 21, 2020

Do You guys all know what Velo is ?



I am just disappointed by these celebraties supporting, edorsing and advertising a brand which promotes the use of nicotine and addictive stuff in youth.



We all in Pakistan are crazy for Music and Velo is exploiting it#KadiTeHansByAtifAslam — Hafsa Akbar (@iHafsaTweets) November 20, 2020

Niswar baicho chahay naachna paray #VeloSoundStation — Ali Kazmi (@AliKazmi1234) November 21, 2020

Let's see what response the next episode receive. Velo Sound Station has already announced to release a single episode each week that will include performances by Sajjad Ali, Aima Baig, Uzair Jaswal, Meesha Shafi, Abdullah Qureshi, Sarah Haider, Shamoon Ismail, Nighat Chaudhry and various other bands.