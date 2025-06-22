Jihad is State’s decision, Not for Individuals or Groups, clarifies DG ISPR

KARACHI – Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) and Pak Army spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said only state has authority to declare jihad, warning against the misuse of religious rhetoric by individuals or groups.

Addressing religious and community leaders at in Karachi, ISPR chief stressed the importance of equality, coexistence, and constitutional rights for all Pakistanis, regardless of religion or ethnicity.

“Pakistan belongs equally to all its citizens. Our Constitution protects the rights of every religious community,” said Lt Gen Sharif. “Sectarian or ethnic hatred arises from ignorance. Our greatest weapon is unity — and if we stand together, no external power can defeat us.”

He further strongly criticized New Delhi, accusing Modi of backing terrorism within Pakistan, and noted that the Pakistan Army is combating such threats using modern strategies and unwavering national will.

On the issue of extremism and religious manipulation, the army spokesperson clarified, “Declaring jihad is not within the jurisdiction of any group or individual. Only the state has this authority under Islamic principles and the law of the land.”

DG ISPR’s outreach was warmly welcomed by participants, who praised the army’s inclusive engagement with diverse communities. Many attendees called for more such initiatives to build trust, strengthen interfaith relations, and reinforce a united Pakistan.