Fire at Karachi East DC’s office destroys financial records, damages building

KARACHI – A fire broke out in the record room of the office of the district commissioner of Karachi East on Friday.

The district commissioner office is located on the first floor of Gulshan-e-Iqbal's Civic Centre.

As per the details, the important documents and record of residents' domiciles and PRCs (permanent resident certificates) were burnt to ashes in the fire.

According to the workers, the fire suddenly erupted when all of the employees were outside the office. "The burnt records were very old," he added.

The fire was doused after several hours and two water tankers were called in. Firefighters said it has not yet been determined if the fire was set deliberately or if it was an accident.