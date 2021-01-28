Karachi court awards death penalty to man for raping daughter’s friend
Web Desk
10:06 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
Karachi court awards death penalty to man for raping daughter’s friend
Share

KARACHI – A district and sessions court on Wednesday sentenced a man, Wali Muhammad, to death in a 2018 rape case.

The man found guilty of sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl in a Sindh capital. Judge Gada Hussain observed that the crime committed by the convict was heinous and it caused terror and insecurity in society.

The court also directed the convict to pay a fine of Rs500,000.

The police said the convict had sexually abused his daughter’s friend within the jurisdiction of Manghopir police station three years back. The victim had gone to her friend’s residence to study.

The father of the victim was also present in the courtroom when the verdict was announced. He said his daughter is still suffering through trauma.

Earlier on Monday, District and Session Court Rawalpindi awarded death sentence and life imprisonment to Qasim Jahangir, Kiran Jahangir for abducting, sexually assaulting, and blackmailing nearly 45 girls.

Rawalpindi court sentences couple to death for ... 11:21 AM | 26 Jan, 2021

RAWALPINDI – Justice Jahangir Ali Gondal of District and Session Court Rawalpindi on Monday awarded death ...

More From This Category
Three-day sports festival kicks off in Khalti ...
12:05 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
PM Imran, singer Shehzad Roy share views on ...
12:00 AM | 28 Jan, 2021
Shafqat Mehmood green-lights launch of Single ...
11:38 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz and other politicians ...
10:43 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Jordan’s top military leader meets Pakistan ...
09:37 PM | 27 Jan, 2021
Pakistan receives five CH-4 drones from China
09:07 PM | 27 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Zaid Ali and wife Yumna are expecting their first child
06:51 PM | 27 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr