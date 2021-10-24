Covid-19: Pakistan reports 591 new cases, 18 deaths in last 24 hours
Web Desk
10:53 AM | 24 Oct, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan has recorded 18 new COVID deaths in a day, while the national positivity ratio has dropped to 1.35 percent, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll currently stands at 28,377. With the addition of 591 new infections, the nationwide tally of confirmed cases of the disease soared to 1,268,536.

Around 43,522 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out of which 591 turned out to be positive. There are overall 23,917 active cases in Pakistan while 1,614 critical patients have been admitted in hospitals across the country.

Meanwhile, at least 737 people have recovered from the pandemic during the last 24 hours, overall 1,216,242 patients have regained health so far.

On the other hand, Pakistan has fully vaccinated 38,596,890 people till now, while in the last 24 hours 383,426 more persons were added to the fully vaccinated population of the country.

Pakistan on Saturday announced a milestone of administering over 100 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine since the vaccination drive began in Feb this year.

