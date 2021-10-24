Daughter of PM Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi ‘marries’ Pakistani businessman’s son in Madinah
11:50 AM | 24 Oct, 2021
Daughter of PM Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi ‘marries’ Pakistani businessman’s son in Madinah
ISLAMABAD – The daughter of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi got married to Muhammad Sheikh, the son of a Pakistan-based businessman, on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal in the holy city of Madinah.

Local media, citing multiple sources, reported that the daughter of the First Lady got hitched on the day of Prophet Muhammad PBUH’s birthday in Masjid-e-Nabwi (PBUH).

Reports further claimed that the ceremony was attended by close family members and friends while the newlywed couple also performed Umrah after the marriage.

Whereas, the reception and other events will be held in the second week of November in Punjab capital.

Meanwhile, Bushra Bibi along with the premier is also in Saudi Arabia as both performed Umrah on Saturday night. PM also prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan as well as the Muslim Ummah.

Khan arrived in Kingdom on a three-day visit to attend the launch of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit being held in Riyadh.

