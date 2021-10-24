Daughter of PM Imran’s wife Bushra Bibi ‘marries’ Pakistani businessman’s son in Madinah

ISLAMABAD – The daughter of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi got married to Muhammad Sheikh, the son of a Pakistan-based businessman, on 12th Rabi-ul-Awal in the holy city of Madinah.

Local media, citing multiple sources, reported that the daughter of the First Lady got hitched on the day of Prophet Muhammad PBUH’s birthday in Masjid-e-Nabwi (PBUH).

Reports further claimed that the ceremony was attended by close family members and friends while the newlywed couple also performed Umrah after the marriage.

خاتون اول کی صاحبزادی کا سعودی عرب میں نکاح



نکاح مسجد نبوی میں ایک تقریب میں انجام پایا



نکاح محمد شیخ کے ساتھ انجام پایا



تقریب میں خاندان کے افراد اوردوستوں نے شرکت کی



نکاح کے بعد جوڑا عمرہ کررہا ہے



تقریب 12 ریبیع الاول کے دن ہوئی pic.twitter.com/m9gXg6pEHu — Zahid Gishkori (@ZahidGishkori) October 23, 2021

Whereas, the reception and other events will be held in the second week of November in Punjab capital.

Meanwhile, Bushra Bibi along with the premier is also in Saudi Arabia as both performed Umrah on Saturday night. PM also prayed for the peace and prosperity of Pakistan as well as the Muslim Ummah.

PM Imran and wife Bushra walk barefoot to ... 07:17 PM | 8 May, 2021 MADINA – Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Madina Munnawar barefoot to show his respect to Prophet Muhammad ...

Khan arrived in Kingdom on a three-day visit to attend the launch of the Middle East Green Initiative (MGI) Summit being held in Riyadh.