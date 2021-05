PM Imran and wife Bushra walk barefoot to Masjid-e-Nabwi (VIDEO)

MADINA – Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Madina Munnawar barefoot to show his respect to Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him), offer Nawafil at Masjid-e-Nabvi, and pray for the progress and prosperity of the country and Muslim world.

Accompanied by first lady Bushra Bibi and his special aide on religious harmony Tahir Ashrafi, the Pakistani premier walked to Masjid Nabvi (PBUH) without wearing shoes.

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI reaches Madina to pay respect at Roza-e-Rasool ﷺ.



He was received by Governor Madina Munawwara Ameer Faisal bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz.#PMIKinKSA#رئيس_وزراء_باكستان_في_السعودية pic.twitter.com/km9k4ypvcI — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 8, 2021

Upon arrival, Governor of Madinah Munawwara Prince Faisal Bin Salman Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud received Khan and his delegation.

PM Imran is in Saudi Arabia for a three-day visit on the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, who was present at Jeddah airport to receive him and the first lady on Friday evening.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman, Senator Faisal Javed, and Provincial minister Aleem Khan were accompanying the prime minister.