Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign agreements to boost bilateral ties (VIDEO)
JEDDAH – Pakistan and Saudi Arabia signed agreements and memoranda of understanding on Saturday to boost bilateral cooperation in various fields.
The documents were signed during the visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan who arrived in Saudi Arabia on Friday evening on a three-day official visit heading a high-level delegation.
Imran Khan was received by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman other officials at the Royal Court at Al Salam Palace in Jeddah. Both leaders held a round of talks to strengthen bilateral relations.
وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان اعلیٰ سطحی وفد کے ہمراہ تین روزہ دورے پر سعودی عرب پہنچ گئے۔— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 7, 2021
سعودی ولی عہد شہزادہ محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزیز نے وزیراعظم عمران خان کا جدہ ائیرپورٹ پر پرتپاک استقبال کیا۔
🇵🇰🤝🇸🇦#PMIKinKSA#رئيس_وزراء_باكستان_في_السعودية pic.twitter.com/3vRO0h1Er3
The two leaders then held a series of talks, during which they emphasised the depth of relations between the two countries and the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation and coordination in various fields.
Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince HRH Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz held a delegation-level talks at Royal Court, Jeddah.— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 7, 2021
Both sides discussed bilateral ties and ways to further strengthen the cooperation.
🇵🇰🤝🇸🇦#PMIKinKSA#رئيس_وزراء_باكستان_في_السعودية pic.twitter.com/YTpc7928za
They also agreed two memorandums of understanding around combating drug trafficking; as well as financing energy, infrastructure, transportation, water and communications projects. Both the countries also agreed to establish a higher coordination council.
وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا دورہ سعودی عرب۔— Government of Pakistan (@GovtofPakistan) May 8, 2021
پاکستان اور سعودی عرب کے درمیان مختلف معاہدوں اور مفاہمتی یاداشتوں پر دستخط۔#PMIKinKSA#رئيس_وزراء_باكستان_في_السعودية pic.twitter.com/xnk8gSBUuw
During his trip Khan — who has visited six times, most recently in December 2019 — will focus on improving ties with Riyadh and the needs of the roughly 2.5 million Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), the leaders also “exchanged views and issues of concern to the two countries on the regional and international arenas, in a way that contributes to supporting and strengthening security and stability.”
“Khan praised the leadership role of King Salman in promoting Islamic unity, and “the positive role of the Kingdom in resolving the issues facing the Islamic nation and its endeavors for regional and international peace and security,” SPA said.
It added that officials from both countries signed two agreements addressing the treatment of criminals, and crime.
Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI arrived at Royal Court, Al-Salam Palace, where delegation-level talks were held between the PM and the Crown Prince.— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 7, 2021
MoUs were also signed for enhancing bilateral socio-economic cooperation. 🇵🇰🤝🇸🇦#PMIKinKSA#رئيس_وزراء_باكستان_في_السعودية pic.twitter.com/tXRTclrcri
Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is paying a three-day official visit to Saudi Arabia, is accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.
During the visit, Imran Khan will also meet Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Dr Yousef Al-Othaimeen; Secretary General of the World Muslim League Mohammad bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa and the Imams of the Two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Medina.
He will also interact with Pakistani Diaspora in Jeddah. The Prime Minister will perform Umrah in Makkah and pay his respects at the Roza-e-Rasool Sallallao Allaye Wasallam in Madina Munawwara.
