Kangana Ranaut tests positive for coronavirus 
Web Desk
10:40 AM | 8 May, 2021
Kangana Ranaut tests positive for coronavirus 
Share

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has become the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus.

The Queen actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the news with her fans and followers. 

She worte, “I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive.”

“I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev.”

Bushra Ansari's sister Sumbul Shahid loses battle ... 03:35 PM | 6 May, 2021

Pakistani actress Sumbul Shahid has died of complications from COVID-19 infection, leaving the entertainment industry ...

More From This Category
120 more succumb to coronavirus in Pakistan
09:24 AM | 8 May, 2021
KPK launches mobile vaccination drive for elderly ...
10:32 PM | 7 May, 2021
Meet UAE's most followed social media star - Omar ...
10:14 PM | 7 May, 2021
Japan gifts 130,000 rapid COVID-19 testing kits ...
05:24 PM | 7 May, 2021
Sania Mirza surprises everyone on show Jeeto ...
06:46 PM | 7 May, 2021
Ali Rehman Khan celebrates 33rd birthday in style
04:19 PM | 7 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Kangana Ranaut tests positive for coronavirus 
10:40 AM | 8 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr