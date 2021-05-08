Kangana Ranaut tests positive for coronavirus
Share
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has become the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus.
The Queen actor took to her Instagram handle and shared the news with her fans and followers.
She worte, “I was feeling tired and weak with slight burning sensation in my eyes for past few days, was hoping to go to Himachal so got my test done yesterday and today the result came I am covid positive.”
“I have quarantined myself, I had no idea this virus is having a party in my body, now that I know I will demolish it, people please don’t give anything any power over you, if you are scared it will scare you more, come let’s destroy this Covid -19 it is nothing but a small time flu which got too much press and now psyching few people. Har Har Mahadev.”
Bushra Ansari's sister Sumbul Shahid loses battle ... 03:35 PM | 6 May, 2021
Pakistani actress Sumbul Shahid has died of complications from COVID-19 infection, leaving the entertainment industry ...
- Pakistan expresses concerns over seizure of uranium in India11:13 AM | 8 May, 2021
-
- Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign agreements to boost bilateral ties (VIDEO)10:09 AM | 8 May, 2021
- Pakistani soldier wounded in Afghan cross border firing09:45 AM | 8 May, 2021
-
- Meet UAE's most followed social media star - Omar Hassan10:14 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Sania Mirza surprises everyone on show Jeeto Pakistan League (VIDEO)06:46 PM | 7 May, 2021
-
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021