Vaccination process in Islamabad, Rawalpindi suspended as online system collapses

ISLAMABAD - The National Immunization Management System (NIMS), an online portal for registration of masses for Covid-19 vaccination, suffered technical glitches, causing suspension of the vaccination process in Islamabad and Rawalpindi, local media reported on Saturday.

People, who are visiting the centres in twin cities, are facing problems due to the collapse of the system, reports said, adding that the reason behind system failure is yet to be known.

The development comes as the federal government has made it mandatory for all public and private employees to get vaccinated in order to continue their jobs.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported 4,950 new coronavirus cases, 65 deaths on Saturday - a sharp rise that has taken the daily infection tally to a three-month high.

According to the latest figures from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the death toll has surged to 23,360 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 1,029,811.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,321 patients have recovered from the deadly virus while the total recoveries stand at 940,164. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 66,287 while the national positivity ratio soared at 8.46 percent.

At least 380,093 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 356,211 in Punjab 143,673 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 87,304 in Islamabad, 30,289 in Balochistan, 24,145 in Azad Kashmir, and 8,096 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 11,041 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,971 in Sindh, 4,456 in KP, 801 in Islamabad, 622 in Azad Kashmir, 328 in Balochistan, and 141 in Gilgit Baltistan.

The health facilities across the country conducted 58,479 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests to 15,995,153 since the first case was reported.