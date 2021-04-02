Alia Bhatt in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19

NEW DELHI: Alia Bhatt has tested positive for coronavirus days after boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor recovers from the novel disease.

The Kalank actor confirmed the diagnosis in the latest Instagram post. Taking it to photo-sharing application on late Thursday, she wrote ‘Hello all, I have tested positive for Covid-19. I have immediately isolated myself and will be under home quarantine. I am following all safety protocols under the advice of my doctors. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay safe and take care.’

Earlier, Sanjay Bhansali and Ranbir Kapoor had also tested positive for the coronavirus and both recovered in a few weeks.

On the other hand, India reported at least 72,330 new Covid-19 infections in a single day, the highest since October 11. The total cases stood at 12.22 million, making it the third-most affected country.