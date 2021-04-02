Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-02-Updated 10:00 AM
09:59 AM | 2 Apr, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 02, 2021 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|152.40
|153.40
|Euro
|EUR
|176.75
|178.75
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|207.50
|210.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|41.40
|42
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.30
|40.80
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|112.50
|114.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|387
|389
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|118.80
|120.80
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.45
|23.60
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|22.80
|23.10
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.60
|16.85
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.08
|2.15
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.44
|1.47
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|483
|485.50
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.50
|36.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|97.45
|98.15
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.30
|17.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392
|394
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|40.65
|41
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|111.50
|113
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.70
|17.95
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|157.10
|158
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.85
|4.95
- NA-75 Daska by-election: SC rejects PTI's appeal, upholds ECP ...12:08 PM | 2 Apr, 2021
- PM Imran convenes high-level meeting to review ties with India11:42 AM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Covid-19: Punjab introduces home vaccination service for senior ...11:07 AM | 2 Apr, 2021
- PAKvSA: Green shirts to face Proteas in first ODI today10:45 AM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-April-02-Updated ...09:59 AM | 2 Apr, 2021
Alia Bhatt in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19
09:46 AM | 2 Apr, 2021
- Katrina Kaif celebrates 1 billion views of 'Kala Chashma on Youtube11:36 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
- Dia Mirza announces pregnancy, shares picture of her baby bump09:27 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
- Meesha Shafi 'all for peace' with Ali Zafar amid sexual harassment ...08:35 PM | 1 Apr, 2021
- Pakistan’s Faisal Mosque listed among top 50 most beautiful ...08:20 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who don't believe in God08:37 PM | 25 Mar, 2021
- Stars who are also DJs11:59 PM | 22 Mar, 2021
- World’s top 5 happiest countries of 202109:06 PM | 19 Mar, 2021