Pakistan reports 3,498 new Covid cases, 39 deaths

ISLAMABAD − At least 39 people died of the novel disease while 3,498 contracted the disease in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Friday.

According to the latest statistics, the overall toll has now surged to 29,687 whereas the number of total infections now stood at 1,477,573.

Pakistan conducted a total of 58,077 tests in the last 24 hours whereas the positivity ratio stood at 6.02 percent. The number of patients in critical care was 1,663.

— NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) February 11, 2022

Around 5,761 patients have recovered from the virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,365,518.

As many as 555,920 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 493,478 in Punjab, 207,820 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 132,711 in Islamabad, 34,986 in Balochistan, 41,584 in Azad Kashmir and 11,074 in Gilgit-Baltistan.