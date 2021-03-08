Pakistan reports 1,592 new Covid-19 cases, 22 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 22 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,592 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Monday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,227 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 592,100.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,210 patients have recovered from the novel virus while the total recoveries stand at 560,458. The total count of active cases is 18,415.

Four Peshawar neighbourhoods put under micro ... 03:15 PM | 7 Mar, 2021 PESHAWAR – Pakistan has reinstated ‘smart lockdowns’ in four areas of Peshawar to stern virus ...

At least 259,855 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 177,823 in Punjab 74,027 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 45,740 in Islamabad, 19,117 in Balochistan, 10,579 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,959 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 5,565 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,426 in Sindh, 2,113 in KP, 509 in Islamabad, 311 in Azad Kashmir, 201 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 34,347 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,246,827 samples have been tested so far.

On Sunday, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) Chief Asad Umar announced that the Covid-19 vaccination drive for people above 60 years old will begin from Wednesday.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/07-Mar-2021/oldest-to-be-the-first-pakistan-starts-vaccinating-over-60s-against-covid-19-from-wednesday