Contributions of women in all fields deserve our immense respect and gratitude: COAS Bajwa
Web Desk
09:50 AM | 8 Mar, 2021
Contributions of women in all fields deserve our immense respect and gratitude: COAS Bajwa
Share

RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa paid tribute to the contributions of women of all fields on International Women's Day, the military media wing said Monday.

A tweet shared by Inter-Services Public Relations stated ‘Pakistani women contributed immensely for glory and honour of our nation. They are also at the forefront against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic’.

The tweet further added that women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation and humanity. They deserve our immense respect and gratitude.

International Women's Day is observed across the world on March 8. In Pakistan, the Aurat March 2021 is set to take place in all major cities to coincide with and commemorate International Women's Day.

Nigar Johar becomes first female lieutenant ... 05:50 PM | 30 Jun, 2020

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan Army has appointed Nigar Johar as a Lieutenant General, the Inter-Services Public Relations ...

More From This Category
PPP fails to win PML-Q support for PDM candidates
10:30 AM | 8 Mar, 2021
Pakistan reports 1,592 new Covid-19 cases, 22 ...
08:23 AM | 8 Mar, 2021
TTP commander among 4 terrorists killed in ...
09:20 AM | 8 Mar, 2021
Shaheen Afridi pays his respect to Lala for ...
10:07 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
Punjab SHO Imran Abbas gunned down in Rawalpindi
10:55 PM | 7 Mar, 2021
Sri Lanka receives first COVID-19 vaccines ...
08:28 PM | 7 Mar, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Bollywood actor Mithunda joins Modi's BJP
06:27 PM | 7 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr