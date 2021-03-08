Contributions of women in all fields deserve our immense respect and gratitude: COAS Bajwa
RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa paid tribute to the contributions of women of all fields on International Women's Day, the military media wing said Monday.
A tweet shared by Inter-Services Public Relations stated ‘Pakistani women contributed immensely for glory and honour of our nation. They are also at the forefront against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic’.
The tweet further added that women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation and humanity. They deserve our immense respect and gratitude.
International Women's Day is observed across the world on March 8. In Pakistan, the Aurat March 2021 is set to take place in all major cities to coincide with and commemorate International Women's Day.
