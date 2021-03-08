Contributions of women in all fields deserve our immense respect and gratitude: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI – Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa paid tribute to the contributions of women of all fields on International Women's Day, the military media wing said Monday.

“Pakistani women contributed immensely 4 glory & honour of our nation. They are also @ forefront against COVID. Women in uniform have proved their mettle by contributing copiously in diverse fields serving the nation & humanity. They deserve our immense respect & gratitude” COAS — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) March 8, 2021

International Women's Day is observed across the world on March 8. In Pakistan, the Aurat March 2021 is set to take place in all major cities to coincide with and commemorate International Women's Day.