Web Desk
10:30 AM | 8 Mar, 2021
PPP fails to win PML-Q support for PDM candidates
LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Q refused to vote for the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidates for upcoming Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections.

PPP senior delegation led by Bilawal Bhutto held a meeting with PML-Q top leadership to get support in the Senate chairman and deputy chairman elections. Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Salik Hussian, and Hussain Elahi were also present during the meeting.

Expressing its inability to vote for the PDM candidate, the PML-Q refused to against their coalition partner - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). Chaudhry brothers told PPP Chairman Bilawal that PML-Q is an ally of the ruling party and will vote Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate chairmanship.

All eyes are now set on the coming election for the chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate.  The election for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman will be held on March 12 through secret balloting.

