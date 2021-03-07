Four Peshawar neighbourhoods put under micro smart lockdown as Covid-19 cases spike

PESHAWAR – Pakistan has reinstated ‘smart lockdowns’ in four areas of Peshawar to stern virus spread.

A notification issued by the DC Peshawar stated that the sealed areas include Hayatabad’s Phase IV, Peshawar Cantt’s Shami Road, Phase VII in Hayatabad, and University Town’s Muslimabad.

The lockdown will come into effect from today at 7 pm and will last until further notice. Residents of the following areas have been asked to follow strict precautionary measures. The entry and exit polls in the affected areas will remain closed.

Mirpur goes into lockdown amid alarming spike in ... 11:05 AM | 1 Mar, 2021 MUZAFFARABAD – Local authorities have enforced lockdown in the Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), ...

Earlier, local authorities have enforced lockdown in the Mirpur district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), after an alarming hike in coronavirus cases.

Pakistan reports 1,780 new Covid-19 cases, 39 ... 08:58 AM | 7 Mar, 2021 ISLAMABAD – At least 39 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,780 fresh cases ...

It is to be noted that the number of Covid-19 cases has increased by more than 50 percent since the authorities lifted restrictions late last month. The latest figures depicted that the death toll has surged to 13,205 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 590,508.