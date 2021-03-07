‘Aik Qaum, Aik Manzil’: ISPR releases new promo for Pakistan Day (VIDEO)
RAWALPINDI – The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday released the promo highlighting preparations to mark Pakistan Day celebrations on March 23 in order to commemorate the day.
The promo gives a message with regard to Quaid-e-Azam’s sacrifices for attaining Pakistan and also explains the commitment and courage of the Pakistani nation.
Singers Ali Zafar and Aima Baig have been featured in the “One Nation One Destination” themed promo.
Earlier on March 3, the military media wing had released a video-teaser highlighting preparations to mark Pakistan Day on 23rd March.
