Three more police officers die of coronavirus in Sindh
Associated Press of Pakistan
07:03 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
Three more police officers die of coronavirus in Sindh
Share

KARACHI – Sindh Police on Thursday lost three more officers infected with COVID-19, with death toll of officials reaching 16, informed the spokesman to Police.

Late officers include Superintendent of Police Shakeel Ahmed, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ahmed Nawaz and an Assistant Sub-Inspector Abdul Rahim-ud-Din.

SP Shakeel was performing duties as an Incharge of Ehsaas Programme Center, DSP Ahmed Nawaz was posted at Bilawal House Lahore under Special Security Unit while ASI was stationed at KESC police station South Zone, Karachi.

Martyred SP Shakeel has left behind widow and four children while DSP Ahmed Nawaz left behind a widow and a son to mourn their demise.

Inspector General of Police - Sindh Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar expressed his sympathies with bereaved families of martyred police officers and paid tributes to their services.

He also prayed for the eternal peace of departed souls and patience for rhe bereaved families.

The Spokesman said with 90 new cases reported in last 24 hours, around 1345 personnel and officers of Sindh Police have been infected with coronavirus so far,He said out of total 16 officials who lost their battle against COVID-19, 14 belonged to Karachi Range while two from Hyderabad Range.

The spokesman added that currently 960 officers and personnel are under treatment while 370 have returned to their homes after recovering from the disease.

More From This Category
Pakistan takes up suspension of PIA flights to ...
08:34 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
COAS satisfied over LEA’s coherent response for ...
12:05 AM | 3 Jul, 2020
Suspected pilots’ scrutiny to be completed in ...
09:59 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
NAB court reserves decision on plea in Park Lane ...
09:49 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
Shahid Afridi and family test negative for ...
08:37 PM | 2 Jul, 2020
Pakistan Stock Exchange sets up fund for attack ...
10:26 PM | 2 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Fair & Lovely to be renamed as ‘Glow & Lovely’
05:40 PM | 2 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr