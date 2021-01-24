Pakistan reports 48 Covid-19 deaths, 1,594 new infections in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – At least 48 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,981 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

With new 48 fatalities, the death toll has surged to 11,295 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 532,412.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,981 patients have recovered from the virus in a day; total recoveries have recorded at 486,489.

As of Sunday, the total count of active cases is 34,628. The national positivity ratio is recorded at 3.95 percent.

Sindh remains at the top in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other regions.

At least 240,570 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 153,410 in Punjab 65,287 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 40,713 in Islamabad, 18,736 in Balochistan, 8,795 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,901 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,561 individuals have died due to the novel virus in Punjab 3,888 in Sindh, 1,832 in KP, 465 in Islamabad, 254 in Azad Kashmir, 193 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

At least 40,285 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours while 7,642,665 samples have been tested so far.

Earlier on Sunday, China directs pharma companies to accelerate the export of Covid-19 vaccines to Pakistan. China said that it will provide a batch of coronavirus vaccines to all-weather strategic cooperative partner Pakistan and assured to speed up the export.