Militant leader killed in North Waziristan IBO
BANNU – Security forces on Saturday killed a militant leader during an Intelligence-based operation in Mossaki village of North Waziristan tribal district.
Sources said that the armed forces launched an operation after receiving information about the presence of a militant commander near the Mirali subdivision of North Waziristan.
The terrorist opened fire at the security forces and started a cross-exchange of fire.
The militant leader Said Rahim alias Abid got killed during the operation. Said was involved in multiple attacks on security forces in the area, including a recent attack on a Frontier Corps convoy, sources.
Seven FC soldiers martyred in terror attack in ... 04:53 PM | 27 Dec, 2020
RAWALPINDI – At least seven Frontier Corps personnel were martyred in an attack over their check post located ...
