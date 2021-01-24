Militant leader killed in North Waziristan IBO
09:50 AM | 24 Jan, 2021
Militant leader killed in North Waziristan IBO
BANNU – Security forces on Saturday killed a militant leader during an Intelligence-based operation in Mossaki village of North Waziristan tribal district.

Sources said that the armed forces launched an operation after receiving information about the presence of a militant commander near the Mirali subdivision of North Waziristan.

The terrorist opened fire at the security forces and started a cross-exchange of fire.

The militant leader Said Rahim alias Abid got killed during the operation. Said was involved in multiple attacks on security forces in the area, including a recent attack on a Frontier Corps convoy, sources.

