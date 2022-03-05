Pakistan logs 796 new Covid-19 cases, 10 deaths in past 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – The Covid positivity in Pakistan was recorded at 2.17 percent with 796 fresh cases in the last 24 hours.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) in its update said that 10 people died of the novel disease during the said period.

The overall death toll has now surged to 30,258 while the tally of total cases inflated to 1,513,503.

Statistics 5 Mar 22:

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 37,785

Positive Cases: 796

Positivity %: 2.10%

Deaths :10

Patients on Critical Care: 842 — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) March 5, 2022

The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 842. Pakistan conducted a total of 37,785 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 1,831 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,453,496. As of Saturday, the total count of active cases dropped to 29,749.

As many as 569,637 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 502,455 in Punjab, 216,812 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,583 in Islamabad, 35,363 in Balochistan, 43,094 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,559 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 13,518 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab so far, 8,083 in Sindh, 6,286 in KP, 1,016 in Islamabad, 788 in Azad Kashmir, 376 in Balochistan, and 191 in Gilgit Baltistan.