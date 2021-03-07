Pakistan reports 1,780 new Covid-19 cases, 39 deaths

ISLAMABAD – At least 39 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 1,780 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Sunday.

According to the latest figures, the death toll has surged to 13,205 while the number of confirmed cases stands at 590,508.

In the past 24 hours, as many as 1,038 patients have recovered from the novel virus while the total recoveries stand at 559,248. The total count of active cases is 18,055.

At least 259,666 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 177,008 in Punjab 73,708 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 45,519 in Islamabad, 19,114 in Balochistan, 10,534 in Azad Kashmir, and 4,959 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 5,552 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,424 in Sindh, 2,109 in KP, 508 in Islamabad, 309 in Azad Kashmir, 201 in Balochistan, and 102 in Gilgit Baltistan.

A total of 38,887 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 9,212,480 samples have been tested so far.