PM Imran to announce 'permanent solution' to Karachi's civic issues

KARACHI – Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Thursday that the federal government will not abandon people of Karachi, which was badly hit by catastrophic rains, in time of crisis.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said the government is fully cognizant of the suffering of our people in the wake of the heavy rains, especially the people of Karachi.

We will be announcing a plan for a permanent solution to the problems caused by floods by cleaning of nullahs, fixing of the sewage system & resolving the huge challenge of water supply to the ppl of Karachi. We will not abandon the people of Karachi in their time of crisis. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 27, 2020

The premier said he is personally monitoring the relief and rescue operations and is in constant contact with NDMA chairman and Sindh Governor for regular updates.

Imran Khan said that he has directed NDMA chairman to immediately not only rescue stranded people but also provide emergency medical assistance, food and shelter to all those in need.

Have directed Chairman NDMA to immediately not only rescue stranded ppl, but also provide emergency medical assistance, food & shelter to all those in need. I have also asked NDMA Chairman to ensure restoration of utilities on an emergency basis. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 27, 2020

He also directed the chairman of the NDMA to ensure restoration of utilities on an emergency basis.

“We will be announcing a plan for a permanent solution to the problems caused by floods by cleaning of nullahs, fixing of the sewage system & resolving the huge challenge of water supply to the people of Karachi,” he wrote.