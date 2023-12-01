Australian PM invites Pakistan cricket team to dinner

CANBERRA – Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has invited the Pakistan cricket team to the dinner at PM House on Tuesday (December 5).

The invitation comes as the Team Green reached Canberra via Sydney on Friday to play a three-match Test series against the hosts, which is scheduled to take place from December 2023 to January 2024.

The Shan Masood-led squad will to the Australian PM’s House for the dinner. Reports said Cricket Australia (CA) has also invited Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf.

The Pakistan cricket team will play their first Test match against Australia in Perth from 14 to 18 December, followed by a Test match in Melbourne, from 26 to 30 December. Sydney will host the last game of the tour from 3 to 7 January, 2024.

Pakistan squad for Australia Tests: Shan Masood (captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mir Hamza, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Noman Ali, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel and Shaheen Shah Afridi.