Bookings start for Honda HR-V e:HEV in Pakistan; Check Prices, more details here

LAHORE – The wait is over as Honda Atlas Cars Pakistan just ignited hybrid revolution by opening official bookings for highly anticipated HR-V e:HEV as their first-ever hybrid crossover SUV is making waves in market.
After price reveal, Honda opened bookings for all variants.
HR-V Booking
|Variant
|Booking Price
|Ex-Factory Price
|HR-V VTi (Standard)
|1,200,000
|7,549,000
|HR-V VTi-S (Premium)
|1,300,000
|7,799,000
|HR-V e:HEV (Hybrid)
|1,500,000
|8,999,000
HR-V e:HEV isn’t just another crossover. It boasts a hybrid powertrain that delivers 131 horsepower and 253 Nm of torque, with an incredible fuel economy of up to 25 km/l. That means more mileage, more savings, and a cleaner future — all without sacrificing performance.
This hybrid beast is ready to battle the likes of the Toyota Corolla Cross HEV and the Haval Jolion HEV, promising a stylish, tech-packed, and eco-friendly alternative in the growing hybrid SUV market.
Honda has also teased upcoming comparisons and promotional campaigns, so buyers can make side-by-side assessments before making their move.
With hybrid demand soaring across Pakistan, Honda’s HR-V e:HEV signals a massive leap toward sustainable mobility. If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to go hybrid, this is it.