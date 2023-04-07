PM Shehbaz chairs NSC meeting amid tense political situation 

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC), a high-level security body composed of both civil and military leaders, held a meeting to discuss the “ongoing situation” in the country.

The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC), federal ministers for defense, finance, and information, as well as other senior military leaders.

The NSC meeting was convened amidst the country’s economic and political turmoil, which was compounded by the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition. The ruling coalition firmly opposed the verdict, which they believe is a minority ruling of 3-2 and should not be implemented.

The meeting took place a day after the National Assembly passed a resolution rejecting the three-member Supreme Court bench’s “minority” verdict on the Punjab elections and made it binding on PM Shehbaz and his cabinet not to implement the decision.

The resolution was moved by Balochistan Awami Party lawmaker Khalid Magsi and approved by a majority of lawmakers.

The resolution noted that the National Assembly had previously called on the Supreme Court to avoid “interfering” in political matters and expressed concerns over the Supreme Court’s circular setting aside the verdict of a three-member bench on suo motu cases.

It also raised alarms over the formation of a controversial bench and its decision to quickly close the case that prompted Justice Qazi Faez Isa to suspend “suo motu” hearings.