PM Shehbaz chairs NSC meeting amid tense political situation 

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC), a high-level security body composed of both civil and military leaders, held a meeting to discuss the “ongoing situation” in the country.
The meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee (CJCSC), federal ministers for defense, finance, and information, as well as other senior military leaders.
The NSC meeting was convened amidst the country’s economic and political turmoil, which was compounded by the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition. The ruling coalition firmly opposed the verdict, which they believe is a minority ruling of 3-2 and should not be implemented.
The meeting took place a day after the National Assembly passed a resolution rejecting the three-member Supreme Court bench’s “minority” verdict on the Punjab elections and made it binding on PM Shehbaz and his cabinet not to implement the decision.
The resolution was moved by Balochistan Awami Party lawmaker Khalid Magsi and approved by a majority of lawmakers.
The resolution noted that the National Assembly had previously called on the Supreme Court to avoid “interfering” in political matters and expressed concerns over the Supreme Court’s circular setting aside the verdict of a three-member bench on suo motu cases.
It also raised alarms over the formation of a controversial bench and its decision to quickly close the case that prompted Justice Qazi Faez Isa to suspend “suo motu” hearings.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 7, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.5
|292
|Euro
|EUR
|314.5
|317.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|359
|362.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78.5
|79.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77.2
|78
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|193
|195
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|764.95
|772.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|212.5
|214.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.8
|42.2
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.29
|42.68
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.64
|36.99
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.3
|2.35
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|938.25
|947.25
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.26
|65.86
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|181.31
|183.33
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.9
|28.2
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|746.99
|754.98
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.87
|78.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|215
|217
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.96
|28.26
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317.09
|319.59
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.44
|8.59
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 212,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs182,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 167,006 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 194,790.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Karachi
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Islamabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Peshawar
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Quetta
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Sialkot
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Attock
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Gujranwala
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Jehlum
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Multan
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Gujrat
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Nawabshah
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Chakwal
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Hyderabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Nowshehra
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Sargodha
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Faisalabad
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
|Mirpur
|PKR 212,500
|PKR 2,680
