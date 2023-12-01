UHS announces MBBS, BDS admissions in Punjab for session 2023-24

The University of Health Sciences Lahore has announced MBBS and BDS admissions into public and private sector medical and dental colleges of Punjab for session 2023-24.

In a public notice, UHS said: "In compliance with the decision of the provincial admission committee meeting the online application portals of UHS Lahore for public and private sector medical and dental colleges of Punjab shall be re opened."

It further stated that admissions are re opened to province an opportunity to those candidates who have qualified the MDCAT of KPK and Sindh province.

Schedule of reopening of application portals is as follows:

For Public sector medical and dental college of Punjab 4th Dec, 2023 (09:00AM) to 6th Dec, 2023 (05:00PM) For Private sector medical and dental college of Punjab 4th Dec, 2023 (09:00AM) to 13th Dec, 2023 (05:00PM)

Who can apply?

For Public sector, only those Punjab domiciled candidates can apply have passed the MDCAT re conduct of KPK and Sindh.

For private sector, all eligible candidates can apply, irrespective of domicile and region/province of MDCAT.

How to apply?

Application portals for both public and private sector colleges can be accessed at UHS website.

