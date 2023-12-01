Search

Pakistan

UHS announces MBBS, BDS admissions in Punjab for session 2023-24

Web Desk
07:26 PM | 1 Dec, 2023
The University of Health Sciences Lahore has announced MBBS and BDS admissions into public and private sector medical and dental colleges of Punjab for session 2023-24.

In a public notice, UHS said: "In compliance with the decision of the provincial admission committee meeting the online application portals of UHS Lahore for public and private sector medical and dental colleges of Punjab shall be re opened."

It further stated that admissions are re opened to province an opportunity to those candidates who have qualified the MDCAT of KPK and Sindh province.

Schedule of reopening of application portals is as follows:

For Public sector medical and dental college of Punjab 4th Dec, 2023 (09:00AM) to 6th Dec, 2023 (05:00PM)
For Private sector medical and dental college of Punjab 4th Dec, 2023 (09:00AM) to 13th Dec, 2023 (05:00PM)

Who can apply?

For Public sector, only those Punjab domiciled candidates can apply have passed the MDCAT re conduct of KPK and Sindh.

For private sector, all eligible candidates can apply, irrespective of domicile and region/province of MDCAT.

How to apply?

Application portals for both public and private sector colleges can be accessed at UHS website.

08:19 PM | 1 Dec, 2023

Shaista Lodhi sparks controversy by portraying Tuba Anwar in a positive light

08:28 AM | 1 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 1, 2023

Rupee remains stable against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham and Riyal; check forex rates

Pakistani rupee remained stable against US dollar in the open bank market on Friday.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Friday, the US dollar was being quoted at 285.3 for buying and 288.15 for selling.

Euro moves down to 311 for buying and 314 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 361.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal rate stands at 76.20.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan – 1 December 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.3 288.15
Euro EUR 311 314
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 361.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.2 77
Australian Dollar AUD 187.2 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759.67 767.67
Canadian Dollar CAD 209 211
China Yuan CNY 39.59 39.98
Danish Krone DKK 41.38 41.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.63 36.98
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.49 1.56
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.7 935.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 741.26 749.26
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 325.9 328.4
Thai Bhat THB 8.23 8.38

Gold rates drop in Pakistan; Check today’s gold rates 1 December 2023

KARACHI – The gold price continues to climb up in the local market in line of upward trend in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 1 December 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.

Meanwhile, the 22 Karat Gold price stands at Rs199,282, 21 karat rate for each tola is Rs190,225 and 18k gold rate hovers around Rs163,050.

In international market, the price of precious metal hovers around $2,045 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Karachi PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Islamabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Peshawar PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Quetta PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Sialkot PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Attock PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Gujranwala PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Jehlum PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Multan PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Bahawalpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Gujrat PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Nawabshah PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Chakwal PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Hyderabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Nowshehra PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Sargodha PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Faisalabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696
Mirpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,696

