Punjab Bike Scheme 2024: Check latest update for Delivery Process and Payment options

Web Desk
10:39 AM | 18 May, 2024
The e-balloting for Chief Minister Punjab Bike Scheme was done last week and the names of the Lucky Winners were announced and now students are looking for the delivery process of petrol and e-bikes.

In the first phase, around 19,000 petrol motorcycles and 1,000 electric bikes will be distributed among students through balloting, with a dedicated quota for female students.

Out of the 19,000 petrol bikes, 11,676 are allocated for male students and 7,324 for female students. For 1,000 electric bikes, 700 are reserved for male students and 300 for female students.

CM Punjab Bike Delivery  

Following the announcement of winners, Bank of Punjab (BOP) will conduct financial scrutiny of the guarantor and co-borrower. Only students who pass this scrutiny will be declared successful in receiving the bikes.

The bike delivery process will start once down payment is received, with the vendor or dealership booking the bike or providing its chassis and engine numbers for insurance purposes. Bank will then arrange insurance and issue a delivery order for bike collection.

Sources familiar with development told media that bike delivery process is expected to start before the upcoming budget, but the date is yet to be announced by the provincial authorities.

