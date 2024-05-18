IHC to take up plea against Imran Khan's ‘secret daughter’ Tyrian White next week

RAWALPINDI – Islamabad High Court (IHC) has formed a new bench to hear a case seeking the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan for allegedly not disclosing his daughter, Tyrian White, in his nomination papers for the 2018 polls.

IHC bench, comprising Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri, Justice Arbab Mohammad Tahir, and Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz, will take up the plea on May 21.

The case continues for past one year, when a previous three-member bench was dissolved by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq due to differences in opinion regarding the petition's maintainability.

Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Arbab Muhammad Tahir had reservations about the petition's maintainability, but their opinions could not be considered as the official verdict without the signature of Justice Farooq.

After formation of a new bench, Justice Aamer Farooq has recused himself, and Justice Tahir, despite previously declaring the petition non-maintainable, will be part of the new bench to hear the case.

Tyrian White

Tyrian White is the purported daughter of jailed PTI leader Imran Khan with his ex-lover Sita White.

Sita White moved to court against Imran Khan in California court quito long ago which passed a default judgment and declared Tyrian as the daughter of a cricketer turned politician as he refused a DNA test.

The recent case was filed against Imran Khan for not acknowledging Tyrian among his children in an affidavit filed during the 2022 National Assembly by-polls.