CM Punjab e-bike scheme 2024: Check E-bike balloting Winners List here

LAHORE – The government of Punjab held e-balloting process to distribute e-bikes and petrol motorcycles to students on interest-free and easy installments.
Students in Lahore and other cities in Punjab are looking to get bikes under the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Bike Scheme 2024.
The e-balloting process was conducted by Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan and it has been praised for its efforts in empowering women. Thousand e-electric bikes and nineteen thousand petrol bikes are being provided to students in various divisions.
Following are the lists of including Successful and Waiting lists of the students after balloting of Bikes for Chief Minister Punjab Youth Initiative.
11,676 bikes are allocated for male students and 7,324 for female students. Out of the 1,000 electric bikes, 700 have been reserved for male students and 300 for female students.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Monday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.1
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
