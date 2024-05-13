CM Punjab e-bike scheme 2024: Check E-bike balloting Winners List here

LAHORE – The government of Punjab held e-balloting process to distribute e-bikes and petrol motorcycles to students on interest-free and easy installments.

Students in Lahore and other cities in Punjab are looking to get bikes under the Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Bike Scheme 2024.

The e-balloting process was conducted by Provincial Minister for Transport Bilal Akbar Khan and it has been praised for its efforts in empowering women. Thousand e-electric bikes and nineteen thousand petrol bikes are being provided to students in various divisions.

Following are the lists of including Successful and Waiting lists of the students after balloting of Bikes for Chief Minister Punjab Youth Initiative.

CM Punjab E-bike Balloting Results

11,676 bikes are allocated for male students and 7,324 for female students. Out of the 1,000 electric bikes, 700 have been reserved for male students and 300 for female students.