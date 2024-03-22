How to apply online for govt e-bike scheme 2024? 

CM Maryam Nawaz has given her approval for the bike scheme 2024 for students of Punjab with easy monthly installments. The good news is that this bike scheme is interest free. With transparent distribution mechanisms and student-centric installment plans, this initiative underscores the government’s commitment to youth welfare.

Total number of bikes

A total of 20,000 bikes will be distributed under this scheme -- 19,000 petrol bikes and 1,000 electric bikes (e-bikes). The distribution plan has been designed keeping in view both urban and rural demographics.

Quota for urban and rural areas

In urban areas, 50% allocation has been made for male students and 50% for females, promoting gender equality. In rural areas, 70% of the bikes have been allocated for male students and 30% for females, aligning with the demographics of rural regions.

How to register for bike scheme 2024?

Registration will begin soon through the Bank of Punjab (BOP) with bikes expected to be provided by the end of May.

Eligibility criteria for bike scheme

Eligibility criteria, including enrollment status and documentation requirements, will be outlined during the registration process.

Draw for bike scheme

The distribution process will be transparent and fair, ensuring equal opportunity for all eligible candidates. A draw is scheduled for May 2024 to maintain transparency, with distribution slated to commence in the same month. The application schedule will be announced before Eid. As instructed by CM Maryam Nawaz, timely dissemination of information to the public will be ensured.

Installment plan for e-bike scheme 2024

Here are details of the installment plan:

Down Payment: Rs25,000 (as per media reports)

Monthly Installment:

For E-Bikes: Rs10,000 per month

For Petrol Bikes: Rs5,000 per month

Are there any additional charges?

The scheme aims to be transparent and without hidden charges, ensuring affordability for students.

Benefits of e-bike scheme 2024

This scheme marks a significant stride towards enhancing transportation accessibility for students across Punjab. While the inclusion of electric bikes could be higher, the initiative is commendable nonetheless. It’s poised to alleviate transportation burdens for numerous students, fostering greater mobility and independence.