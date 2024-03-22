How to apply online for govt e-bike scheme 2024? 

CM Maryam Nawaz has given her approval for the bike scheme 2024 for students of Punjab with easy monthly installments. The good news is that this bike scheme is interest free. With transparent distribution mechanisms and student-centric installment plans, this initiative underscores the government’s commitment to youth welfare.
A total of 20,000 bikes will be distributed under this scheme -- 19,000 petrol bikes and 1,000 electric bikes (e-bikes). The distribution plan has been designed keeping in view both urban and rural demographics.
In urban areas, 50% allocation has been made for male students and 50% for females, promoting gender equality. In rural areas, 70% of the bikes have been allocated for male students and 30% for females, aligning with the demographics of rural regions.
Registration will begin soon through the Bank of Punjab (BOP) with bikes expected to be provided by the end of May.
Eligibility criteria, including enrollment status and documentation requirements, will be outlined during the registration process.
The distribution process will be transparent and fair, ensuring equal opportunity for all eligible candidates. A draw is scheduled for May 2024 to maintain transparency, with distribution slated to commence in the same month. The application schedule will be announced before Eid. As instructed by CM Maryam Nawaz, timely dissemination of information to the public will be ensured.
Here are details of the installment plan:
Down Payment: Rs25,000 (as per media reports)
For E-Bikes: Rs10,000 per month
For Petrol Bikes: Rs5,000 per month
The scheme aims to be transparent and without hidden charges, ensuring affordability for students.
This scheme marks a significant stride towards enhancing transportation accessibility for students across Punjab. While the inclusion of electric bikes could be higher, the initiative is commendable nonetheless. It’s poised to alleviate transportation burdens for numerous students, fostering greater mobility and independence.
One US dollar to Pakistani rupee stands at 278.2, 1 Euro to PKR 301.45, 1 GBP to PKR 353.5, 1 SAR to PKR 73.8, and 1 AED to PKR 75.5.
Pakistani currency PKR remains largely same as US dollar in the open market on March 22, 2024, Friday.
Euro remains unchanged at 301.45 for buying and 304.45 for selling while British Pound hovers around 353.5 for buying, and 357 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED saw slight changes and new rate stands at 75.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal new rates was 73.8.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.2
|281.2
|Euro
|EUR
|301.45
|304.45
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|253.5
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.55
|76.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.8
|74.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.7
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.92
|748.92
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.74
|39.14
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.58
|40.98
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.36
|3.47
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|906.92
|915.92
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|59.85
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.56
|170.56
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.19
|26.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|724.36
|732.36
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.57
|77.27
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|206
|208
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.89
|27.19
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|313.78
|316.28
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.