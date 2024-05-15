Balochistan police constable targeted in acid attack in Karachi

A female constable from Balochistan fell victim to a horrifying acid attack in Karachi's Saeedabad area. According to police reports, the woman is currently hospitalized, with approximately 30% of her body sustaining injuries from the acid. Fortunately, her condition is reported as stable.

Kemari Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Faizan Ali informed the media that efforts are underway to apprehend the perpetrator, identified as the victim's husband, who fled the scene after the attack.

The victim, known as Iqra, disclosed her identity as a police constable serving in Balochistan. The incident unfolded at the Khurshidpura cemetery in Saeedabad, Karachi. Despite her ordeal, the victim is unable to provide a statement to the authorities at present.