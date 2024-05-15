Dollar exchange rate in Pakistan today - Check latest dollar price on 15 May 2024

On Wednesday, the interbank exchange rate for the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar showed a significant increase. One US dollar now equals Rs278.26, marking a rise in the rupee's value.

Compared to the previous day's trading, the dollar saw an increase of 8 paisas in interbank trading, where it closed at Rs278.18.

Similarly, in the open market today, the value of the dollar decreased slightly by 5 paisas, reaching Rs279.45.

This fluctuation in the dollar's value against the Pakistani rupee reflects the ongoing dynamics of the foreign exchange market and may impact various sectors of the economy.