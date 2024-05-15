Timber traders to observe strike today amid clearance delays at Karachi Port

In response to protracted delays in the clearance of timber containers at the Karachi Port, the timber trading community has initiated a strike, shutting down operations at the Karachi Timber Market. The strike comes as a protest against the lack of cooperation from the Plant Protection Department, exacerbating financial losses for traders.
The All Pakistan Timber Traders Association and Karachi Timber Merchants jointly announced the strike, citing significant disruptions caused by the prolonged clearance delays. According to Sharjeel Goplani, president of the association, the decision to strike was made after exhausting all avenues for resolution with the authorities.
Goplani emphasized the necessity of direct action, stating that peaceful protests and demonstrations are often the only means to address issues effectively in the country. He expressed frustration over the undue burden placed on law-abiding traders, who are forced to bear additional costs due to the delays in container clearance.
The Plant Protection Department's lack of cooperation has been particularly concerning for traders, as it has led to a surge in demurrage charges, amounting to substantial financial losses. Goplani stressed that until the clearance process is expedited and issues resolved, traders will continue to protest, expanding their efforts nationwide if necessary.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 15, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
