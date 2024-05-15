Timber traders to observe strike today amid clearance delays at Karachi Port

In response to protracted delays in the clearance of timber containers at the Karachi Port, the timber trading community has initiated a strike, shutting down operations at the Karachi Timber Market. The strike comes as a protest against the lack of cooperation from the Plant Protection Department, exacerbating financial losses for traders.

The All Pakistan Timber Traders Association and Karachi Timber Merchants jointly announced the strike, citing significant disruptions caused by the prolonged clearance delays. According to Sharjeel Goplani, president of the association, the decision to strike was made after exhausting all avenues for resolution with the authorities.

Goplani emphasized the necessity of direct action, stating that peaceful protests and demonstrations are often the only means to address issues effectively in the country. He expressed frustration over the undue burden placed on law-abiding traders, who are forced to bear additional costs due to the delays in container clearance.

The Plant Protection Department's lack of cooperation has been particularly concerning for traders, as it has led to a surge in demurrage charges, amounting to substantial financial losses. Goplani stressed that until the clearance process is expedited and issues resolved, traders will continue to protest, expanding their efforts nationwide if necessary.